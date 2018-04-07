Global Water Resources (GWRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.01. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

In other news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $48,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $64,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,503. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Global Water Resources by 857.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Global Water Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

