GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GlycoMimetics earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1129550226085 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.43. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

