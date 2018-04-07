GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GlycoMimetics earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0590549155103 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GLYC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $670.86, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.43. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLYC. BidaskClub cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price target on GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

