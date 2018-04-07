GNC (GNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GNC Holdings underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Cut-throat competition and changing consumer preferences continue to pose challenges for the company. Consequently, the company witnessed significant decline in revenues in the fourth quarter. Adding to the woes, the manufacturing/wholesale segment has lacked luster in terms of sales growth. On a brighter note, the year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings is encouraging. Further, an expanding gross and adjusted-operating margin is indicative of the company’s operational excellence and a strong foothold in the niche markets. Lately, management witnessed positive response for its New GNC Plan. The company has also been witnessing improvement in transactions and e-commerce business, which buoys optimism. The recently-announced strategic partnership and China joint venture agreement with Hayao is noteworthy.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNC. ValuEngine cut GNC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of NYSE:GNC opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.83. GNC has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $10.95.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $557.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.80 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 120.93% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. GNC’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that GNC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNC. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

