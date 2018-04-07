Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Barbara J. Rechterman Sells 10,000 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $599,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,160.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $10,232.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.47 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 10,297.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Godaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Godaddy to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

