Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 8,676 Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197,853.31, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

