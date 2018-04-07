Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDEN. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 335,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.52. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Chairman Blake L. Sartini sold 953,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $25,401,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $19,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,765,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750,000 shares of company stock worth $153,180,000 in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $131,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 154,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. 39.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/golden-entertainment-gden-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a group of gaming companies. The Company focuses on distributed gaming, including tavern gaming, and casino and resort operations. It operates through two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Its Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming and amusement devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations (such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons and liquor stores) in Nevada and Montana, and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons, primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.