Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Golden Ocean Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of GOGL opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,060.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Kamsarmax, Panamax, and Supramax vessels. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes.

