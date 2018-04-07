Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (GSLC)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2063 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $52.68. 144,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,349. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $57.42.

