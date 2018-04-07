Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €188.00 ($232.10) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €212.00 ($261.73) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a one year high of €200.00 ($246.91).

