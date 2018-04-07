Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €19.30 Price Target

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €19.30 ($23.83) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.70 ($28.02) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.73 ($25.59).

Peugeot stock opened at €19.15 ($23.64) on Wednesday. Peugeot has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($20.31) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($25.94).

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

