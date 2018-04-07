Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given a $190.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) received a $190.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Gabelli raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $4,737.99, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,750 shares of company stock worth $10,601,775. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Universal Display by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/goldman-sachs-analysts-give-universal-display-oled-a-190-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.