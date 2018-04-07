Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank upgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a focus list rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. 2,737,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,757. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,629.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,669,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,606,000 after acquiring an additional 189,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,073,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,584,000 after buying an additional 627,705 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,264,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,304,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,404,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,079,000 after buying an additional 882,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,200,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

