Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Teladoc worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Teladoc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 566,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teladoc from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group started coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,730,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 27,533 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,184,194.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,494 shares of company stock worth $14,665,947. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2,555.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Inc has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 45.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. analysts predict that Teladoc Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-11-90-million-holdings-in-teladoc-inc-tdoc-updated.html.

About Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.