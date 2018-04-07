Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Chemical Bank (CHFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Chemical Bank worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHFC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chemical Bank by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,981,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,931,000 after purchasing an additional 306,595 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemical Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,526,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemical Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,839,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,686,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,630,000 after acquiring an additional 146,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Bank by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 140,155 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHFC opened at $54.23 on Friday. Chemical Bank has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,939.49, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Chemical Bank had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemical Bank will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Chemical Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chemical Bank to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemical Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemical Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemical Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other Chemical Bank news, VP Dennis L. Klaeser sold 53,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $3,130,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Provost purchased 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $196,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,236 shares of company stock worth $3,933,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Bank

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

