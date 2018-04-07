Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,572 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1,199.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $1,475,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $8,910,967.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,944,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,581 shares of company stock valued at $13,645,387. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,844.02, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $260.26.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.07 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Goldman Sachs began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on The Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet cut The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

