Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Dover Corp (DOV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,066,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 196,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $336,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,601,761.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15,085.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $76.47 and a twelve month high of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

