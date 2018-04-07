Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $9.63 Million Position in Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 171,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Crown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crown by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Crown by 210.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 73,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Crown by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 295,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Crown by 235.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,745.01, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Crown Holdings has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Crown Holdings will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

