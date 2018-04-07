36,248 Shares in Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Engility as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Engility by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Engility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in Engility by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 72,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 52,278 shares during the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp increased its holdings in Engility by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Engility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

EGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Engility and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Engility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Engility from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NYSE:EGL opened at $23.77 on Friday. Engility Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $911.57, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.01 million. Engility had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. equities analysts expect that Engility Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/gotham-asset-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-engility-holdings-inc-egl-updated.html.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Engility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.