Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 389,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Generac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.84 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

NYSE GNRC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,848.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $53.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.15 million. Generac had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $970,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 969,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,079,479.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,747,600. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

