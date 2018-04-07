Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 139,433 Six Flags (NYSE:SIX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Six Flags as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags in the 4th quarter worth about $49,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,030,000 after purchasing an additional 605,027 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,152,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 562,414 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,914,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 785,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 price objective on Six Flags and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

NYSE SIX opened at $62.16 on Friday. Six Flags has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,204.15, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Six Flags had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Six Flags’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $6,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,514.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $39,742.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,596. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

