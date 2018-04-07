Contrasting GP Strategies (GPX) and Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glu Mobile and GP Strategies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 3 3 0 2.50 GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Glu Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. GP Strategies has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.03%. Given GP Strategies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Glu Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GP Strategies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -34.02% -41.28% -24.52% GP Strategies 2.53% 11.65% 6.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glu Mobile and GP Strategies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million 1.78 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -7.18 GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.71 $12.89 million $1.35 16.15

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Glu Mobile. Glu Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GP Strategies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Glu Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Glu Mobile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, e-learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The Company operates in five segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, RWD and Energy Services. Its clients include companies and governmental and other commercial customers in a variety of industries. It serves companies in the automotive, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, financial, retail, healthcare and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. On December 31, 2011, GP Strategies Corporation merged with and into its operating subsidiary, General Physics Corporation (General Physics). In April 2014, the Company acquired Effective-People and Effective-Learning companies.

