Graco (GGG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Graco (NYSE:GGG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Graco earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9268322370843 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.67 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.67 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $45.09. 707,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Graco has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $7,829.93, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

In other news, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,305,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,242,588.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,564 shares of company stock worth $2,965,505. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/graco-ggg-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.