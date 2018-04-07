Graft (GRFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,978.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Graft has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $20,978.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graft has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00676316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00178517 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037874 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Graft

Graft’s total supply is 905,386,655 coins and its circulating supply is 167,744,693 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is not currently possible to purchase Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.