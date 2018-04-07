Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (GPT) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.05% of Gramercy Property Trust worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Gramercy Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gramercy Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gramercy Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,290. The company has a market capitalization of $3,527.58, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. Gramercy Property Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gramercy Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

