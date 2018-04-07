Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

News coverage about Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grand Canyon Education earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7932522545155 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LOPE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. 263,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5,132.98, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $109.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/grand-canyon-education-lope-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.