Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.50 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €21.50 ($26.54) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €18.80 ($23.21) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.12 ($28.54).

FRA GYC traded up €0.07 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €19.61 ($24.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,106 shares. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($24.86).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

