Grand City Properties (GYC) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GYC. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €18.80 ($23.21) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($24.94) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.12 ($28.54).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.07 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €19.61 ($24.21). 343,106 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($24.86).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

