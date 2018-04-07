Grande West Transportation Group (BUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

BUS traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,919. Grande West Transportation Group has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.32.

In other Grande West Transportation Group news, insider John Wang bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.16 per share, with a total value of C$31,752.00. Insiders acquired a total of 33,427 shares of company stock worth $61,491 over the last three months.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also sells component parts for buses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

