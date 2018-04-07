Granite (GRN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00

Granite (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Granite has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Granite has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $15.00 worth of Granite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Granite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00676990 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00179800 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053757 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Granite Coin Profile

The official website for Granite is www.granitecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Granite

Granite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Granite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Granite must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Granite using one of the exchanges listed above.

