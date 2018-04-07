Grantcoin Hits Market Cap of $589,991.00 (CRYPTO:GRT)

Grantcoin (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Grantcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grantcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Grantcoin has a market cap of $589,991.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Grantcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Grantcoin Coin Profile

GRT is a Pow coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2015. Grantcoin’s total supply is 10,043,672,953 coins and its circulating supply is 43,672,953 coins. The Reddit community for Grantcoin is /r/MannaCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grantcoin’s official Twitter account is @grantcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grantcoin’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Grantcoin Coin Trading

Grantcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Grantcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grantcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grantcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

