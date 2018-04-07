Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Great Elm Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -9.26% 11.93% 7.83% Great Elm Capital Competitors 12.38% 28.02% 10.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $29.73 million -$2.75 million 6.09 Great Elm Capital Competitors $2.41 billion $267.63 million 14.27

Great Elm Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Great Elm Capital pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Elm Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 Great Elm Capital Competitors 316 1694 2127 113 2.48

Great Elm Capital presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.14%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Great Elm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Great Elm Capital peers beat Great Elm Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers. The Company’s investment advisor is Great Elm Capital Management, Inc. (GECM). Great Elm Capital Group is the parent company of GECM.

