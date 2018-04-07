Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.06

Press coverage about Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Brick Partners earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6891771771344 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,672. The company has a market cap of $554.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.53. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates in the real estate industry. The Company operates through two segments. The builder operations segment includes its controlled builders results, which include building and selling single-family detached homes and townhomes that are designed and built to meet local customer preferences, and the sale of lots.

