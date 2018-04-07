Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $134,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,515 shares in the company, valued at $684,374.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,139,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 181,206 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000.

GPRE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 64,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,566. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $738.97, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $920.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Green Plains’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

