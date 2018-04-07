Green Square Capital LLC Invests $7.40 Million in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock

Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,543 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Independence Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,975,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,253.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

