Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Holdings Raised by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Green Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41,524.25, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Citigroup raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

