Duke Energy (DUK) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Green Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,302,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 735.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,660,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,499,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,826,940,000 after purchasing an additional 424,604 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,957,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3,030.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 365,517 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,027.28, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.11. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

