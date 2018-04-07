Green Square Capital LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Green Square Capital LLC lessened its position in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, MPI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16,099.57, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Green Square Capital LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/green-square-capital-llc-trims-position-in-plains-all-american-pipeline-l-p-paa-updated-updated.html.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.