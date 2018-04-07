Greencoin Market Cap Hits $833,023.00 (GRE)

Greencoin (CURRENCY:GRE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Greencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Greencoin has a total market cap of $833,023.00 and $11,281.00 worth of Greencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Greencoin has traded down 81% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002103 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Greencoin Profile

GRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2016. Greencoin’s total supply is 3,944,052,641 coins. The official website for Greencoin is www.grcoin.com. Greencoin’s official Twitter account is @GoGreenCoin.

Greencoin Coin Trading

Greencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Greencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Greencoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Greencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Greencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Greencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.