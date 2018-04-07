Greencore Group (GNCGY) & Farmer Brothers (FARM) Critical Contrast

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS: GNCGY) and Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Farmer Brothers does not pay a dividend. Greencore Group pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greencore Group and Farmer Brothers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $2.94 billion 0.45 $15.46 million $0.78 9.64 Farmer Brothers $541.50 million 0.93 $24.40 million $0.70 42.71

Farmer Brothers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greencore Group. Greencore Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmer Brothers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and Farmer Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A Farmer Brothers -2.98% 4.43% 2.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Greencore Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Farmer Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Farmer Brothers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Greencore Group has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Brothers has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greencore Group and Farmer Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmer Brothers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Farmer Brothers has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Given Farmer Brothers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmer Brothers is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Summary

Farmer Brothers beats Greencore Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches. It also offers grocery products comprising cooking sauces, table sauces, pickles, Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts, as well as various convenience food products; and frozen breakfast sandwiches, kid, frozen sandwiches, and salad kits. It provides its products primarily through retailers, coffee shops, grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarket and high street chains, and petrol forecourts. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

