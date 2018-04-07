Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,272,000 after purchasing an additional 548,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,762,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,321,000 after acquiring an additional 536,928 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 7,466,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,343. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $91,021.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

