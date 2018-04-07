Gregory Polcer Sells 40,797 Shares of Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Stock

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of Est�e Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,119,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,706 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $55,710.71, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $153.14.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Macquarie boosted their target price on Est�e Lauder Companies from $1.45 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Est�e Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Est�e Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their price target on Est�e Lauder Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Est�e Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

