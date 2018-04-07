Grid+ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,789.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and $25,789.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00006715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00673501 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014316 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178973 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00055499 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

