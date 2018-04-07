GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0368 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $32,877.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

