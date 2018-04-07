Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

GPI stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,335.41, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total value of $1,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $3,175,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,031. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/group-1-automotive-gpi-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.