Groupon (GRPN) and Omnicom Group (OMC) Financial Contrast

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Groupon has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Groupon and Omnicom Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $2.84 billion 0.86 $14.04 million ($0.03) -145.67 Omnicom Group $15.27 billion 1.08 $1.09 billion $5.10 14.07

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Groupon. Groupon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicom Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Omnicom Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Groupon does not pay a dividend. Omnicom Group pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omnicom Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon 0.49% 0.22% 0.03% Omnicom Group 7.12% 40.67% 5.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Groupon and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 9 6 0 2.24 Omnicom Group 2 11 3 0 2.06

Groupon currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.36%. Omnicom Group has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Groupon.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Groupon on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. The company's services also include direct, entertainment, experiential, field, interactive, mobile, multi-cultural, non-profit, shopper, promotional, retail, search engine, social media, and sports and event marketing services; and investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, organizational communications, package design, product placement, public affairs, public relations, and merchandising and point of sale services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. Omnicom Group Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

