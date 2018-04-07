Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 13,654,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,826,454. Growlife has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Growlife (PHOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/growlife-phot-posts-earnings-results-updated.html.

Growlife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc (GrowLife) is a cultivation facility service provider for the production of organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. The Company provides goods, including media (farming soil), hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and various other products to specialty grow operations across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Growlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.