GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $110.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRUB. Roth Capital raised their price objective on GrubHub from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GrubHub to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $97.09. 1,553,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,480. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,678.44, a P/E ratio of 99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that GrubHub will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 22,359 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $1,547,242.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 400 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $39,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,997.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,831 shares of company stock valued at $16,568,467 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/grubhub-grub-cut-to-hold-at-stifel-nicolaus-updated-updated.html.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.