GuccioneCoin (GCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GuccioneCoin has a market cap of $89,766.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01697770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004519 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015526 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023237 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Profile

GuccioneCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com.

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GuccioneCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GuccioneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GuccioneCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.