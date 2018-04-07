Guess?, Inc. (GES) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd.

Guess? has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 147.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.68 on Friday. Guess? has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,889.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GES. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/guess-inc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-23-ges-updated-updated.html.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.